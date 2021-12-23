House cleaning has always been a very important topic for many people. Even more so as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis that has led to two new scenarios: for one, people spending more time at home teleworking. For another, the constant advice around cleaning the home to avoid respiratory problems.

With this new setting, no wonder vacuum cleaners have become one of the most in-demand products. But not the traditional sledding, which we can see in most houses. We are referring specifically to two other types: robot vacuum cleaners and handheld vacuum cleaners. In Hypertextual we have received the two Dreame proposals for each of them. Today we bring you our experience with the Dreame Vacuum T30, one of the most interesting hand-held vacuum cleaners that we can find on the market for its value for money.

The main advantage of handheld vacuum cleaners is their ease of use. Just pull a trigger and we can collect whatever we want in a matter of seconds, no matter the size or quantity. As it does not have a cable, it greatly facilitates moving around the room.

Unboxing: hard to find more for less

For starters, the contents of the box already surprised by the amount of accessories it includes. In addition to the body of the vacuum cleaner itself, we see: a main carbon fiber rod, an extendable hose, an adapter to improve flexibility, an adaptable nozzle for two types of surface, a soft dust brush, a mini electric brush, a multi-brush that will be the main one that we will use, a head to reach narrow places, a charger and a charging base that we can screw to the wall.

The Dreame Vacuum T30 vacuum cleaner excels in four main aspects: its design, its ability to detect dust, its performance and its autonomy. Let’s start with the first one.

Comfortable design to go anywhere

The design of the new Dreame T30 is designed to facilitate vacuuming at all times. No matter how we use it or where we have to go, thanks to its lightness and interchangeable heads, we can vacuum anything. It is especially comfortable for example to reach places such as under the bed or a piece of furniture since the tube can be put in position of almost 180º.

It is not excessively heavy. In total, the net weight is 1.76 kilos so it will not be tiring to vacuum for long days.

On the other hand, Dreame has thought of the best way to trap dirt through the design of its brush. For this he has given a V shape so that for example you can detangle the hairs from the carpet, capturing dirt between them, or even human hair itself. This way we can avoid the annoying moment of having to clean the brush head of tangled hair.

High suction power and dust detection

Perhaps the main novelty of this Dreame T30 is its ability to detect dust at all times and thus adjust its suction power. To achieve this, the smart brush is able to identify the size of the dust particles in a room and displays it on the screen of the vacuum cleaner itself. So we can adjust the power level to capture it. In this way we save energy since it is not necessary to always aim for the maximum power level.

On the screen we can also see performance reports vacuuming, the charge level or any errors that may arise during vacuuming.

As for dust, the new Dreame vacuum cleaner can capture up to 99.6% of dust particles, which are filtered in its five-layer filter system and sent to the tank. When we are done, we just have to open it and empty all the dirt.

And now we are going to see its performance and its suction capacity. The key to the new Dreame Vacuum T30 is its engine, which can rotate up to 150,000 revolutions per minute so it can vacuum almost everything from microscopic objects to larger ones.

When it comes to vacuuming, we have to choose three types of intensity, each of which affects the autonomy of the battery. Specifically, we have Light Dust (for light dust), Medium Dust (for a normal amount of dust) and Thick Dust, if for example we need to vacuum an area after having carried out works and there is a significant amount of dust.

Autonomy: up to 90 minutes of use

The last, but not least, aspect is autonomy. In fact, for many people it can be the differential value, which makes them opt for one model or another. The new Dreame Vacuum T30 has an autonomy of up to 90 minutes on a single charge, yes, using ECO mode. If we give normal use, it is reduced to 35 and for times when we need all the power, it stays at 7.5 minutes.

When it runs out of battery, we can charge it using its base or directly extract its battery and plug it into the power. In about four hours, you will have the vacuum cleaner available again.

In summary, keeping a home clean is very important, but not only in a visible way since it is normal that a large amount of dust is stored that we do not see, but that is there and is harmful to health. Plus, with Christmas just around the corner, it’s a gift very interesting.