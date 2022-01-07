The lifestyle that we currently lead has evolved a lot and the most mechanical jobs have evolved to Office work much more sedentary that consist of maintaining the same posture for many hours while working with a computer, favoring that the blood supply in our legs is not adequate and that our posture worsens.

To correct the problem, it is advisable to take certain breaks, do self-massages, or lead an active lifestyle.

But, how to correct a maladaptive posture?

Hyperkyphosis

The hyperkyphosis or “hump” is a disorder in which the spine is curved at least 45 degrees. So that loses the ability to move and cause us pain, affecting only our back or may refer to other organs such as the lungs.

There are different types of hyperkyphosis, but we are going to focus mainly on the postural hyperkyphosis.

This hyperkyphosis is the most frequent, and as its name suggests, it is generated due to the continued maintenance of an inadequate posture; either due to fatigue, depressed mood or lack of strength in certain muscles. Although it is rarely painful, we should correct it to avoid future problems.





Treatment of postural hyperkyphosis depends on things like how advanced the condition is, the patient’s tolerance for medications, and the patient’s age.

It is best to consult a physical therapist who is an expert when it comes to treating these types of conditions. But if the degree of curvature is not particularly high, we can try to correct it using exercises such as the following:

Chest opening and pectoral and deltoid stretches. All you need is a cane place it behind our shoulders and press it towards us lightly with our hands while retracting the scapula. Strength training. It is convenient because it increases the strength of the muscles responsible for maintaining the posture. It is necessary to include multi-joint exercises that work the back such as chin-ups, rowing or deadlifts. Direct postural correction. Another way to adopt a proper posture is by using a wall. We will glue the head, shoulders, buttocks and feet to the wall. In addition, we will try to open the chest and push the wall back with the back of the shoulders. Postural correction with lever. It can be done with a chair that has an adjustable saddle, with a table, with a foam roller or, in general, with many surfaces that allow us to use our arms and upper body as a lever that exerts a force behind on our hyperkyphosis. Hanging arms. With this exercise we will stretch the muscles of the pectoral, the deltoid, the upper trapezius and the scapula. We have to lie on our back on a raised surface and let our arm drop to the ground while stretching our neck to the opposite side.





Images | iStock