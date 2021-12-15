Today, the long-awaited film of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it is so much the fury and the expectation that it has caused, that theories and spoilers have come from everywhere, the internet is filling us with all of them.

The truth is that we understand all this, it is understandable, since this film sold out all its tickets on the first day of sale in many countries, it even crashed the pages of important projection companies and cinemas.

And it is that the expectation grew more and more, especially when the first trailers of the new installment of the favorite arachnid of adults and children arrived, so it could be said that this is the most anticipated movie of the year.

Could it be that this image confirms the Multiverse for us?

An important and controversial publication by Victoria Alonso, through Instagram, left us even more curious, since it is about a poster of the next film, and by posting this image on her social networks, we all began to wonder if this could be a clue about what we can see in the new tape. That is to say, it opened the possibility of having the characters of the different films gathered in one.

What can we see in this image?

This publication has caused a commotion among all those who hope to watch said film, because the poster is very similar to the promotional posters of the new installment, handling the same theme and apparently we can see important figures appear that have been filtering in recent months .

Will we be seeing all three characters in a single movie?

It is well known that one of the greatest wishes of spider-man fans, since all time, is to observe the spiderverse, arachnids working together.

So is it possible that we have in the same production Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire in this tape of Tom holland?

In the image you can see Tom Holland in the central part, but one of the shadows that appear on one side is the silhouette extremely similar to that of Tobey Maguire and another that gives the impression of being Andrew Garfield, although some point out that it could be James Franco.

It leaves us in doubt, if this will be real, or just a very good advertising strategy (although we honestly do not think that this film needs more publicity).

If this were true, we would be talking about not only one of the most anticipated films of the year, but even one of the most anticipated since Steve Ditko Y Stan lee, creators of the same brought to light this charismatic character.