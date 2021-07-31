Marvel Studios presents a new poster and a video of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings explained by Kevin Feige, among others.

The new Marvel Studios production will arrive in September. Preparing for the arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a new poster was unveiled in addition to a video in which Kevin Feige, stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, and director Destin Daniel Cretton explore the story behind Shang- Chi and her connection to the Ten Rings.

Although Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be part of the early stages of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let’s go back to the beginning of this one! As Kevin Feige explains in a new behind-the-scenes clip: “We have a key event, and that event is Tony Stark becoming Iron Man. He’s forced to make these weapons for an organization, and that organization was the Ten Rings.”

How does that relate to the Shang-Chi we are about to meet? Well, as Feige continues, “he discovers that his father was an evil overlord,” and the Ten Rings gave his family power.

Now, that’s just the beginning of what the story of Shang-Chi will show us, as the star Simu Liu says, “He is forced to return to his father’s world … and then amazing things happen.”

Also take a look at the new poster of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Source: Marvel.com

Marvel Basics – US Agent: American Fanatic

The Super Soldier You Love To Hate!

John Walker, who was once Captain America and is now a former US Agent, has been removed from his official rank and now operates as an independent government contractor protecting covert interests.

Walker receives information that leads him to a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant that seeks to destroy it. Along the way, while being haunted by the ghosts of his past and facing the challenges of the future, Walker finds a new companion and a new enemy.

However, when he abandons his mission and heads to Washington to confront the politicians who planned his dismissal, a bloodthirsty and enigmatic USAgent, determined to destroy everything and everyone who stands in his way, arrives to take control!

A fight is coming and the winner will get the shield!

Collect: US Agent (2020) # 1-5. With cover art by Marco Checchetto.

