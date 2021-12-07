Will the next internet sensation be in horror?

In recent years we have been able to see how horror games have been boomingThus, the phenomenon of jump-scares together with videos and direct on YouTube and Twitch have achieved that millions of users around the world can see streamers reacting to these scares that games give.

It is because of that every X time the question arises as to what will be the next great phenomenon, as happened a few years ago with Five Nights at Freddy’s, a saga that came to have several numbered installments in a very short time due to its boom. And under this premise, Post-Trauma emerges, a title with a clear inspiration in Silent Hill that is postulated to be the next great fashion game and which you can see in the following twenty minute gameplay:

As you can see, in this title There is a setting very similar to that of the Konami saga, where silence and background noises prevail over any type of soundtrack. Secondly, camera angle and focuses are like Silent Hill, thus showing what the developers want the player to see, this being something that is lost in first person games (and the reason for the existence of jump-scares).

Having said all this, it must be said that the game has attracted a lot of attention, especially since, after the decline of Abandoned, it is clear that Silent Hill fans continue to search for alternatives in the absence of titles in the saga, which may have had a reboot a few years ago at the hand of Hideo Kojima, who, following his dismissal from Konami, canceled the project to make Death Stranding.

Secondly, it will be necessary to see if Post-Trauma ends up having enough potential to postulate itself as the next sensation of this genre, which It has several predecessors that caused a real furor on the Internet. To give an example of this, the character of Slender Man even had his own movie in theaters.

Be that as it may, Only time will tell if Post Trauma manages to enter the elite. Therefore, in the event that you are lovers of the genre, we encourage you to take a look at the twenty-minute gameplay that you have on these lines, since, despite the duration, they pass quickly.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe