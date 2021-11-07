This was said by the director and cast of The Eternals about the two new characters who arrived at the MCU thanks to the post-credits scenes of the film.

The Eternals is already in all theaters and, despite being heavily criticized, the film showed a lot of fabric to cut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the details that its director, Chloé zhao, placed to give continuity to the content were new characters in the post-credits scenes.

In the first one, nothing more and nothing less than Eros, the brother of Thanos, and the creative referred to her arrival at UCM.

“The idea of ​​Eros and Harry [Styles] it came to me at the same time. It wasn’t like I created this character and I think of different people [para elegir]. Seeing his career, where he is going, what he represents, he as an individual, is very interesting, unique. And I thought it was Eros. That, is that character. It just so happens that he was Thanos’s brother. I had all this made up in my head, what is its backstory. I was very, very excited when Kevin [Feige, dijo], ‘Let’s do it’«Said the filmmaker.

For his part, he spoke of one of those who attracted the most attention, which was Dane whitman. The character, played by Kit harington, is he Black knight and was able to give an entrance to his heroic profile in the second scene afterwards.

“I was a huge fan of that character. I thought it would be very interesting to have a human character also with its own [historia] complicated. You can feel like you don’t know what’s going on [con los Eternos], but there is something special about him. It’s fun”He added.

For his part, Harington was commissioned to mention the mysterious voice from the same scene, which was confirmed to be that of Mahershala Ali. The interpreter will bring to life Blade in the future of the franchise.

“I knew the line being said, because it was being said out loud and it was in the script snippet that I got. I only knew that that was Mahershala’s voice about three weeks ago. Chloé texted me saying that’s what they were doing. I was really excited to hear that. He is one of my favorite actors right now.«, Confessed the artist.

Source: Collider