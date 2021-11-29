A new Weekly Agenda has come to Free Fire, this week seems to have great prizes for the players of Free fire. Here I show you the possible Weekly Agenda from November 29 to December 6, 2021, the players will be receiving the arrival of the new OB31 update and more. Remember that the update also has new collaborations, one of them is J Balvin in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Possible Weekly Agenda from November 29 to December 6, 2021

New Elite Pass for the month of December 2021

New 3 in 1 Incubator

Target Shooting Event: Legendary M1887

Gloo Wall Refill

Magic Roulette MP40 Cobra

At the moment, this is a bit of what Free Fire players might be getting this week in Free fire. I recommend saving a couple of diamonds if you want to get all the rewards that are yet to come.