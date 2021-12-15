That’s right, we are talking about the return to the big screen of Eddie brock (Tom Hardy), in the third installment of Venom, where will we see our friend again symbiote and his singular sense of humor.

We hope that the chickens will catch up with our hungry friend to reach this third installment, or at least that this time Eddie gives him permission to eat all the criminals who are wandering and he finds his way.

We talk about these codependent friends will be back, since the producer of Spider-Man, Amy pascal, has finally confirmed that Venom 3, which is already under development.

In an interview for the media, the production company involved in practically all the projects that have to do with Spider-Man, answered the recurring question about there were future plans for a third film starring Venom.

To which she replied:

“We’re in the planning stages right now,” Pascal revealed, “but what we’re focused on for now is getting everyone to come and see No Way Home.”

Although to be honest, that does not seem to be a drawback, as the filming seems to have an excellent review, despite not being in theaters yet.

If you haven’t watched VENOM 2, Spoiler Alert !!

For now it is unknown how this third filming will be, considering that at the end of Let There Be Carnage the symbiote and Eddie Brock moved to the MCU, in an ending that left us with several questions and with curiosity to know more.

However, Andy Serkis, the director of the second Venom movie, has already commented that he would like to command the next installment of this saga.

The second installment of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage , had a budget of $ 100 million and managed to gross more than $ 850 million at the box office, so Sony Pictures will probably not miss the opportunity to continue exploiting this character on the big screen.