J Balvin is on his way to Free fire, with the arrival of the new update OB31 From Free Fire, players will have hundreds of new things to do. A couple of hours ago, the Free Fire x J Balvin collaboration was leaked by a well-known data miner, players will have to get ready for everything that could come with J Balvin in Free Fire, here I tell you when is that the famous singer of ‘Mi Gente’ could come to Free Fire.

According to a new leak on the arrival of J Balvin a Free Fire, the singer could arrive during the month of February between the 10th and the 28th, this to celebrate the first days of spring. On the other hand, some players claim that Balvin will come to Free Fire during June and September, months where Garena celebrate summer.

Given our knowledge of Free Fire and the hundreds of collaborations the game has featured, we believe that J Balvin will arrive on Free Fire between January 20 to February 28, this due to its popularity; Garena you’ll want to start the year off on the right foot. It is possible that your arrival will bring with it a great event with a possible mini concert and music by Balvin in the lobby.

Free Fire: All this could come with J Balvin in Free Fiire

Music in lobby

Character skins

Thematic lobby

Maps with zones by J Balvin

Character

Song J Balvin x Free Fire

Ready, now that you know, it’s time to go share this with your friends, remember that for now all this is mere speculation, it is possible that Garena want to save the arrival of J Balvin to Free Fire during its anniversary of 2022, for now we only have to wait until his arrival.