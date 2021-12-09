LaSalud.mx .-MSD, known as Merck & Co in the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics shared the following statement in conclusion of the Food and Drug Administration Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee (AMDAC) review of the United States (FDA) regarding the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801), an oral antiviral drug in research for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive direct viral test results for SARS-CoV-2 who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and / or hospitalization.

The Advisory Committee voted 13 to 10 that the known and potential benefits of molnupiravir outweigh its known and potential risks for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk adult patients who are within five days of onset of the symptoms. The FDA is not subject to the guidance of the committee, but takes its advice into account.

“The positive outcome of today’s FDA Advisory Committee meeting, following a comprehensive review of molnupiravir, including compelling data from the MOVe-OUT study demonstrating a significant reduction in hospitalizations and deaths, is a critical step in bringing this about. Promising Oral Drug for COVID-19 to Appropriate Patients in the United States. With the continued spread of the virus and the emergence of variants, additional treatments for COVID-19 are urgently needed. That is why we are moving swiftly and rigorously to seek authorizations and accelerate broad global access to this investigational drug.“Said the doctor Dean Y. Li, Executive Vice President and President of MSD Research Laboratories.

“We thank the Advisory Committee members who reviewed our application, as well as the patients and researchers who participated in our clinical studies, and we will continue to work with the FDA as the agency completes its review. We are one step closer to being able to add molnupiravir to the tools we have, in addition to vaccines, that may be available and accessible to help fight COVID-19. Importantly, our data show activity against the currently most prevalent variants, and molnupiravir was studied as monotherapy with no drug interactions observed to date. We will continue to work urgently to bring this investigational drug to the right patients.“, said Wendy holman, CEO of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Under an Emergency Use Authorization, to help strengthen national protection against threats to public health, such as SARS-CoV-2, the FDA may authorize unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency. to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious diseases or life-threatening conditions when certain criteria are met, even when there are no suitable, approved, and available alternatives. The Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee provides independent and expert advice and recommendations to FDA for consideration in making final decisions, including those related to authorization.

MSD’s submission to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization, as discussed by the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, is based on the positive results of a planned interim analysis of the MOVe-OUT phase 3 clinical study and the recent update of the study, which includes data from all randomized patients. MOVe-OUT evaluated molnupiravir in non-hospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 with onset of symptoms within five days prior to randomization who were at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and / or hospitalization.

In the planned interim analysis, which according to the study design was the main efficacy analysis of the study, treatment with molnupiravir significantly reduced hospitalizations and death until day 29 after randomization: 14.1% (53/377) of patients placebo group patients were hospitalized or died, compared with 7.3% (28/385) of molnupiravir patients who were hospitalized; In the interim analysis, no patients taking molnupiravir died, compared with eight patients taking placebo. The absolute risk reduction between the molnupiravir and placebo arms was 6.8 percentage points (confidence interval [IC] 95%: 2.4, 11.3; p = 0.0012), which is approximately a 50% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death until day 29, compared to placebo. The efficacy benefit from molnupiravir treatment was consistent in important subgroups of patients, including patients infected with the worrying variants of SARS-CoV-2, Delta, Gamma, and Mu.

On November 26, MSD announced additional analyzes of all registered participants. In this population, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from 9.7% in the placebo group (68/699) to 6.8% (48/709) in the molnupiravir group, for an absolute risk reduction of 3.0% and a 30% relative risk reduction. Nine deaths were reported in the placebo group and one in the molnupiravir group.

In the planned interim analysis, the incidence of any adverse event (AE) was comparable in the molnupiravir and placebo groups (35.0% and 39.6%, respectively). The incidence of drug-related AE was also comparable (12.4% and 11.1%, respectively). Fewer subjects discontinued study treatment due to AE in the molnupiravir group (1.3%) compared to the placebo group (3.4%). In the supporting analysis of all randomized patients, the AE profile for molnupiravir remained consistent with the profile reported in the planned interim analysis.

About molnupiravir

Molnupiravir (MK-4482 / EIDD-2801) is the orally administered investigational pharmaceutical form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. Molnupiravir has been shown to be active in various preclinical models of SARS-CoV-2, including for prophylaxis, treatment, and prevention of transmission. Preclinical data suggest that molnupiravir has a high barrier to resistance development.

It was invented in Drug Innovations at Emory (DRIVE), LLC, a non-profit biotechnology company wholly owned by Emory University; Emory / DRIVE received some research funding from the US Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health.

DZ