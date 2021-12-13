The photography contest Red Bull Illume 2021 It is, surely, the best exponent for photographers who are dedicated to extreme sports, a discipline that gives rise to spectacular images. Like those that have been winners of the last edition, and among which there are two works signed by Spanish photographers.

As we told you in the last edition, it is a somewhat different contest than most of the ones we show you since it is organized by a well-known brand of energy drinks and is not held annually. Well, this 2021 was their sixth edition in which they participated 41,447 entries (somewhat less than the previous time although, pandemic in the middle, it is explainable).


© Ebrahim Adam / Red Bull Illume. Finalist in category ‘Playground’

Among all of them they had to choose a jury made up of 53 editors and photography experts who stood out 56 jobs, between winners and finalists, of each of the eleven categories to contest (several sponsored by well-known brands such as Leica and Sandisk).

Among them, of course, the absolute winner of the contest (and the category ‘Masterpiece‘) that this year is the North American Will saunders for the photo you have seen on the cover. A shot where the climber is appreciated Jake talley in a curious pose as he tries to reach the top of an imposing rock tower located in Indian creek (Utah, USA).

A spectacular photo that earns him the title of “best extreme sports photographer of 2021” and an award valued at 50 thousand euros with a Lenovo laptop and a Leica SL2 as more eye-catching gifts (the total amount of prizes for the winners exceeded 200 thousand euros).

© Denis Klero / Red Bull Illume. Finalist in category ‘RAW’

As for the Spanish participation, as we said in the list of winners there are two countrymen; starting with Yhabril, winner in category ‘Best of Instagram – Photo‘for a spectacular image that shows the silhouette of two athletes silhouetted against the full moon, and that was the most voted by the public.

The other Spanish winner is Philipp Klein Herrero, this time for the video ‘Freeride Skiing at Home‘which has won in the’ Photo Story ‘category telling how, forced to be locked up because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he imagined how could he ski in the living room of his house:

All these works can be seen in an exhibition tour, which will begin in the US and later arrive in Europe, as well as in the book ‘Red Bull Illume 2021 Photobook – Limited Edition’. We leave you with the spectacular winning photos of the contest and, as always, we recommend a visit to their website to see more spectacular images.

Absolute winner Red Bull Illume 2021 and category ‘Masterpiece’:

Will Saunders (USA)

© Will Saunders / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Best of Instagram – Photo’

Winner: Yhabril (Spain)

© Yhabril / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Best of Instagram – Video’

Winner: Bruno Cavalcante (Brazil)

Category ‘Creative’

Winner: Jan Kasl (Czech Republic)

© Jan Kasl / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Emerging’

Winner: Victoria Kohner-Flanagan (USA)

© Victoria Kohner-Flanagan / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Energy’

Winner: Rod Hill (New Zealand)

© Rod Hill / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Innovation’

Winner: Thomas Monsorno (Italy)

© Thomas Monsorno / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Lifestyle’

Winner: Carolin Unrath (Germany)

© Carolin Unrath / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Playground’

Winner: Markus Berger (Austria)

© Markus Berger / Red Bull Illume

Category ‘Photo Story’

Winner: Philipp Klein Herrero (Spain)

Category ‘RAW’

Winner: Bruno Long (Canada)

© Bruno Long / Red Bull Illume

More information and photos | Red bull illume

Cover photo | © Will Saunders / Red Bull Illume