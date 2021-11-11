With the aim of regulating remote work, on November 5, the Portuguese deputies approved a new Law within the Workers’ Statute in Portugal, which prevents bosses from sending messages and calling the employee during rest hours, but they rejected the proposal to include the “right to disconnect.”

In an ultra-connected world, more and more countries and companies are supporting laws to restore a clear boundary between work and personal life.

And it is that in the context of a pandemic, working hours skyrocketed exponentially, which caused serious effects on the lives of workers, and above all, their physical and mental health.

While the home office As teleworking became an alternative to maintain jobs during the health crisis, the needs of employers eliminated, in some cases, the dividing line between mandatory work time and the right to rest.

Portugal takes a step to avoid strenuous working hours

“The employer has the duty to refrain from contacting the worker during the rest period, except in situations of force majeure,” reads the text approved with the favorable votes of the Socialist Party and the Left Bloc.

Force majeure situations will be those that are really unforeseen or urgent, such as fires or accidents, that is, in situations outside the work organization itself.

When the new rule stipulated in the Workers’ Statute in Portugal comes into force, companies will face fines for contacting workers outside of their normal working hours, and it is prohibited to monitor their employees while they work. home office.

Among other things, the future regulation establishes that those who work remotely must have face-to-face contact with managers at least every two months; establishes that companies will have to help pay the expenses caused by teleworking, such as increased electricity and internet bills.

Mexico leaps and bounds towards digital disconnection

What the Portuguese deputies rejected is a proposal to include the “right to disconnect,” which consists of the right of workers to turn off work-related devices outside of office hours, but in Mexico that right is a reality.

In April of this year, with 116 votes in favor, the Plenary of the Senate of the Republic He supported the right of the working class to disconnect and refrain from participating in electronic communications related to their employment, such as emails and messages, calls and other forms of communication, during non-working hours.

Everything was possible to an addition of article 68 bis of the Federal Labor Law that provides that the regulation, as well as the disconnection modalities, address the nature of the labor relationship and privilege the reconciliation of work with personal life.

For this, modalities will have to be defined for the disconnection of part of the employer, actions will be carried out to sensitize staff about the reasonable use of technological tools and mechanisms will be included to prevent and punish hostile acts that may arise when the worker exercises. Your right.

These actions by both countries put the worker and his health at the center. On the Portuguese side, the country was the first of the Europeans to modify its remote work regulations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the case of Mexico, digital disconnection is already considered a right for all and all workers, since if it does not exist, it decreases the quality of life, the senators understood that they should take advantage of the benefits of the digital age, but without abuses .

