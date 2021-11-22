The Pego plant emitted between 2008 and 2019 an average of 4% of total national greenhouse gas emissions, between 1.6% and 5.3% depending on production.

In absolute terms, the plant – about 150 kilometers from Lisbon – registered an annual average of 4.7 million tons of carbon dioxide.

For years it was the second largest source of Portuguese emissions, after the Sines thermoelectric plant, which was closed last January.

The Pego plant came into operation in 1993 and was managed by a joint venture between Endesa and Trustenergy.

Endesa had announced that it planned to stop production this month and wanted to adapt the facilities for photovoltaic production, battery storage and an electrolyzer to generate green hydrogen.

Zero stressed the importance of guaranteeing the relocation of the affected workers – some 150 – and ensuring that the environmental achievements of the cessation of coal use are not jeopardized. On the possibility of burning biomass in the facilities, the environmental organization assured that it is not a sustainable solution, because it is “inefficient and inconsistent with carbon sequestration targets.”

Nor does it consider that there is enough residual forest biomass in the area and recalls that the European Commission has established that at the beginning of 2027 “Member States cannot support the production of electricity from forest biomass in exclusively electrical installations”.

The organization advocates for projects with “truly renewable energy sources of energy.”