11-18-2021 Cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. XBOX RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY (XBOX /)

MADRID, 18 (Portaltic / EP)

The function of playing video games in the cloud of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service – previously known as Project xCloud – is now available in Spain for the last two versions of Microsoft’s consoles, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.

The Xbox Game Pass cloud game was already being tested on a limited basis since September, but now the Microsoft subsidiary has launched it in 25 countries, including Spain, as reported by Xbox through a statement.

The function of playing in ‘streaming’ from the cloud is available only for subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate payment plan, and allows actions such as entering games quickly without installation and saving hard disk space.

In addition, players can join a friend’s session as soon as they receive an invitation to play a title they have not yet downloaded, as well as play titles currently only playable on the new Xbox Series X and S from Xbox One, such as Recompile. , The Medium and The Riftbreaker.

The new feature will be available initially from this Wednesday for a reduced number of players, but Xbox has ensured that it will progressively reach all users in the coming weeks. The game in the cloud is still in beta.