06-26-2014 Digitization, resource image .. In 2020 there were 341,000 job vacancies for data professionals in Europe, of which more than 168,000 corresponded to the cybersecurity branch. The deficit of workers in areas such as Artificial Intelligence or quantum computing is evident and, therefore, the challenge at the level of training in the IT sector is enormous.



MADRID, 24 (Portaltic / EP)

In these years of pandemic, one in four Spanish companies and almost half of the European ones that tried to hire specialized professionals admit that they did not have it easy. The main obstacles were lack of work experience, lack of adequate ICT qualification of applicants, lack of applications and too high salary expectations.

In order to balance the supply and demand of employment, Spain has set itself a goal in the Spain Digital 2025 Agenda to train 20,000 new specialists in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analysis by 2025. For its part, the European Commission has set as a goal increase the number of ICT specialists in the European Union from 8.4 million in 2020 to 20 million in 2030, which would be equivalent to 10 percent of the total employment expected in Europe.

Another of the great challenges is to close the significant gender gap that exists in the sector. In 2020, there were 144,000 ICT experts in Spain, representing 19.8 percent of the total. This proportion is slightly higher than the European average, which is 18.5 percent. One of the reasons to explain this imbalance is the lack of women graduates in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) majors. Only 0.5 percent of female graduates in Spain have completed specific ICT studies, compared to 3.5 percent of men, according to data from ONTSI-Red.es.

CHANGES IN TRAINING AND AN AMBITIOUS GOAL

Beyond the highly qualified positions to be filled, all professionals must be involved in this digitization process. According to data from the report ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2020’ of the World Economic Forum, only 60 percent of the current knowledge of a professional will continue to be necessary for the performance of their functions in 2027. This forces companies and educational centers to adapt the focus of your training.

Companies like Cisco, aware of the importance of the necessary skills in this new work context, have taken the initiative. Through the non-profit program Cisco NetAcad, nearly 300,000 students have been trained in digital technologies in Spain (40,000 of them women) through more than 390 academies and 780 teachers.

The Cisco Digitaliza program -responsible for achieving the last 100,000 trainings- aims to increase this figure with programs for groups at risk of digital social exclusion, collaborating with partners such as Alianza Pobreza Infantil Cero, EOI and Human Age Institute. The new objective of the renewed Digitaliza program is to train 100,000 more students by mid-2023, thus reaching the figure of 400,000 Spanish graduate students.

GROUPS AT RISK OF DIGITAL EXCLUSION

Within this training, there are groups to which special attention is being paid, such as the unemployed. The School of Industrial Organization (EOI) and Cisco Spain have recently signed two agreements to train 300 unemployed people in digital technologies. Co-financed by the European Social Fund and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the places offered are aimed at the long-term unemployed (150 places) and those under 30 years of age without employment or ongoing formal training (150 places).

The Digitaliza program also has an impact on promoting the training of women as ICT professionals. In Spain, only one in five ICT positions is held by women. The main reason for this gender gap is training. “We must focus our efforts on promoting technological vocations in girls from childhood. Identifying and making visible female role models in the sector is one of the keys to overcoming stereotypes such as that science and technology are ‘boy’s thing'”, they explain from Cisco.

Another aspect to take into account is that the digital sector is an attractive sector in terms of income, where women earn 3.1 percent more than in other jobs with similar characteristics. And although there is still a gender pay gap to the detriment of women, in ICT it is 9 percent and not 14 percent as in other sectors, as detailed in a recent study by DigitalES.

“We believe that the Government’s digital plans will represent a breakthrough in the digitization and modernization of the country. To be successful, we need structural innovation, the widespread adoption of the latest technologies, as well as the training of the next generation of workers and groups at risk of exclusion. We are extending our Digitaliza program until the beginning of 2024 to collaborate with the Administrations and contribute to consolidating this very strategic moment for our country “, highlights Andreu Vilamitjana, CEO of Cisco Spain.