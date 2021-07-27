07-27-2021 ZV-E10 vlog camera POLICY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY SONY



MADRID, 27 (Portaltic / EP)

Sony has announced the first ‘vlog’ camera with interchangeable lenses in the Alpha series, the new ZV-E10, which is designed to be used both indoors and outdoors, with one hand.

The ZV-E10 vlog camera features a 24.2 megapixel Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor and a BIONZ X image processor to produce high-quality images with high sensitivity, capable of rendering detailed textures and a natural bokeh effect.

In it, Sony has incorporated the specific functions for ‘vlogging’ included in the ZV-1 digital camera, such as’ Background Defocus’, which allows you to switch between a blurred background (bokeh) and a sharp background, as well as the ‘Product Showcase mode Setting ‘, which allows the camera to automatically change the focus from the face to an object that has been marked.

The ZV-E10 is designed especially for video. For this reason, it is a lightweight device (343 grams) and includes a variable angle LCD screen and side opening that allows external microphones to be connected on the top of the camera. It also has functions for ‘videobloggers’, such as a new ‘Still / Movie / Slow’ and ‘Quick Motion’ button located on the top of the camera that allows you to easily change the shooting mode with just one touch.

The new camera has advanced video functions, such as 4K video recording (QFHD 3840 x 2160) and ‘Slow Motion’ with high image quality (FHD 120p). Electronic image stabilization with ‘Active Modev’ is also available, as is AF (autofocus) technology.

The ZV-E10 includes ‘Fast Hybrid AF’ and ‘Real-time Eye AF’ to track video in real time of the subject’s face and eyes to maintain fast and accurate autofocus. Autofocus parameters such as ‘AF Transition Speed’ and ‘AF Subject Shift Sensitivity’ can also be customized to choose between fast focus or slow focus. And the ZV-E10’s touch focus function allows you to intuitively set the focus position in photos simply by touching the screen.

The new camera uses Sony technology to capture clear sound recording that clearly captures the voice of the person speaking. This is made possible by a three-capsule directional internal microphone and a supplied windscreen to greatly reduce wind noise.

To expand audio options, the ZV-E10 includes a digital audio interface via the Multi Interface Shoe (MI) and a jack for adding an external microphone. Another headphone jack enables precise monitoring of sound recordings. The audio output ‘timing’ can also be set to ‘Live’ or ‘Lip Sync’.

And to prevent the person’s face from being overexposed or underexposed, the camera employs the original ‘Face Priority AE’ (automatic exposure) algorithm capable of quick AE changes when shooting in different settings with drastic light changes.

DESIGNED FOR VIDEO CREATORS

The camera has been designed so that it can be handled comfortably. For this, it has a handle that facilitates the grip and a large ‘MOVIE’ button that is located on the top of the camera.

It also has a light (‘tally light’) on the front of the body, which indicates at a glance the status of the recording. And it displays a red frame on the LCD screen during recording to let the user know if recording is active when behind the camera.

Sony has highlighted as a unique feature of the ZV-E10 camera the zoom lever, which can operate the optical zoom with motorized lenses and the Clear Image zoom for fixed lenses. By pairing the camera with a fixed lens, the user will be able to zoom without losing resolution in the video to maintain a full 4K video. You can also choose from eight zoom speed settings.

The autonomy of the camera allows you to capture up to 125 minutes of video or 440 images on a full charge. To conserve camera battery life, the ZV-E10’s Vari-angle LCD screen allows you to put the camera in power saving mode by closing it, and instantly shoot by opening the panel.

The ZV-E10 can also be used as a high quality ‘webcam’ or live ‘streaming’ camera by connecting to a PC or ‘smartphone’. And with Sony’s ‘Imaging Edge Mobile’ application, images and video files can be transferred to a mobile device via WiFi – also RAW.

The new ZV-E10 vlog camera will be available at the end of August, with an estimated price of 750 euros (body only). A camera pack with the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS motorized zoom lens will also be available for an estimated price of 850 euros.