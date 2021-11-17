The decentralized exchange, or DEX, and proprietary custodial wallet platform Portal has announced a strategic partnership agreement with layer two blockchain network Polygon to promote the functionality of Bitcoin in the decentralized finance or DeFi market.

Currently, Portal offers fully decentralized spot and on-chain options trading, as well as peer-to-peer loans and credits. This partnership is expected to expand these user capabilities through enabling zero-knowledge swap functionalities for the wBTC / BTC pair, as well as the POS / WBTC to BTC pair, in addition to Polygon operating a liquidity support node. in Portal DEX.

The main goal of Portal is to cultivate an autonomous, anonymous and uncensored ecosystem for Bitcoin on DeFi. The use of the Bitcoin hash time contracts platform gives users solid security in their transaction activities, while its layer three technology, Fabric, allows the deployment of typical smart contract functionalities such as staking and liquidity. .

Portal CEO Dr. Chandra Duggirala commented on the potential for improved usability of Bitcoin in the DeFi space.

“Since Portal is a DeFi layer on Bitcoin, we are excited to partner with Polygon to enable WBTC / BTC and POS-WBTC to BTC swaps. We believe that having liquid markets and allowing price discovery will cause the price of Bitcoin to wrap appropriately based on risk and allow for greater usability for Bitcoin. “

At the end of September, Portal benefited from a $ 8.5 million fundraiser with participation from a variety of institutional powerhouses, including but not limited to Coinbase Ventures, Arrington XRP Capital, OKEx, as well as senior figures from Ethereum, Dfinity, and Galaxy Digital., among others.

Portal founder George Burke shared a humorous entry for the company’s monthly Memeathon, a light-hearted competition that invites community members to participate in the much-loved social sport of “meme-making.” The winner of the October contest can be viewed here.

