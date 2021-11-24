Portable batteries have become the ideal option for campers. Lithium batteries with integrated inverter and pre-installed current controller and other advantages to be able to power any type of device without any problem when we are traveling in our van.

Caravans, motorhomes and camper vans need Energy. For lighting, for household appliances, life on board, cooking and much more. But they also do not require a single type of energy, but several: electricity, gas … It all depends on what exactly the facilities and equipment we have in our vehicle are.

The usual thing in camper vans is that a secondary battery. It’s really just one car battery AGM type, around the 100 Ah, with a complete installation of 12V auxiliary for everything that is installed in the box, and completely independent of the cabin. Or, at most, with a alternator current to charge when the van is started. But this it is changing.

Most of these types of batteries are lithium, so they are better than a conventional AGM.

The new energy source for camper vans is portable batteries

The installation of a secondary battery requires of homologation when a power inverter is installed to provide power to 220V. And this is necessary if, for example, we want an outdoor socket for camping. In addition, this type of installation is simple, but it is not available to anyone who wants to do a camperization alone.

And to avoid these, and other drawbacks, the new trend has emerged of installing a portable battery large capacity. Why? Because it is portable and can be used in and out of the van, because the installation of equipment is extremely simple, because they are usually lithium batteries, which have a longer service life and reliability, and because they also come with USB sockets, 12V sockets and integrated inverter with 220V sockets.

These types of batteries are not particularly economical, but they offer some benefits greater than an AGM battery and, depending on which cases, they can be much more practical. In the same device we already have the battery itself, with the connections for different types of devices, with the current controller –for energy input by solar panel, for example-, the 12V and 220V charging option, and the power inverter to connect devices that require a 220V socket.

There are batteries of this type from just 500Wh –and even less- until more than 1,500 Wh. In addition, they have booster systems to be able to do higher power deliveries and that, in this way, although for a shorter time, we can feed all kinds of household appliances, devices with great needs and tools, for example, to make our camperization.