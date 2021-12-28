Formula E has defined a budget ceiling for the coming seasons with the clear objective of not falling into an escalation of costs. However, not all the actors involved in the electrical category share this idea. In fact, Porsche is in talks with Formula E to open battery development. It should be remembered that the contest has always operated with standard batteries. Williams Advanced Engineering was the exclusive supplier of the ‘Gen 1’ batteries, while McLaren Applied was successful in winning the tender for the ‘Gen 2’. For its part, Williams has regained his presence in the championship after winning the ‘Gen 3’ tender, cars that will debut in the 2022-23 season.

Even if batteries will continue to be standardized Over the next few years, Porsche has started a round of talks with Formula E promoters so that batteries are considered an open area and can be developed in the future. On the part of the promoter there is fear of an increase in the budgets of the manufacturers, while brands consider that being able to test their battery systems in a real competition is the only way to advance their development. To find the necessary balance between both positions, Thomas Laudenbach as head of Porsche Motorsport bets on a limited battery development model.

In fact, Thomas laudenbach has been clear about it: “For a cost reason they do not want to open the development of batteries to manufacturers, a question that we have to accept. But nevertheless, we consider batteries to be a key element and we must look to the future. We have already had some talks about it and albeit in a controlled way, we would like to see that batteries somehow open up to the development of manufacturers. Setting it free is not the way to go either. Nobody wants to spend a fortune, because such a model would kill small teams. Maybe a standard cell and the free rest, within certain conditions, can be a bet. We would like to see this freedom, but it is a complicated thing to do. We are talking to Formula E ».