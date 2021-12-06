Porsche and Polyphony Digital have presented in society a very interesting and peculiar conceptual model. The new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, a virtual prototype exclusively for the video game Gran Turismo 7. A title that will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The trajectory of Porsche

in the world of digital entertainment industry it is very extensive. The iconic Stuttgart brand has made an appearance in numerous driving video games. One of the franchises with which he has had the most (and maintains) is, without a doubt, the Gran Turismo series. It has been present in GT games since 2017.

Ahead of the launch of the new installment of the saga, Porsche has decided to raise its stakes and has given life, for the first time, to a vehicle developed exclusively for the virtual world. The new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo has burst onto the scene. It is the first Porsche concept model conceived for use in video games.

The new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo has been presented in society

The design of the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo



Porsche has partnered with Polyphony Digital, the development studio behind Gran Turismo video games. The German manufacturer has had the opportunity to show its futuristic approach and demonstrate the level of its design team. All this without the limitations of serial production. Therefore, it has been possible to unleash the imagination and apply many ideas that in a street car would not be possible to see.

The new Vision Gran Turismo features widely familiar Porsche design cues. The project emanates from the design language that the brand is applying to all its new models. What’s more, it sports the typical proportions of the brand. The light clusters and the air inlets are integrated into a front defined as purist by the brand. Moreover, it is emphasized that there is a connection with the Porsche taycan.

At the rear the most distinctive element is, without a doubt, a narrow light strip, reminiscent of the light signature of the 911 and Taycan models. By running end-to-end across the rear, it helps enhance the feeling of width.

The new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo will be available in the video game Gran Turismo 7

The interior of the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo



Leaving aside the exterior, if we had the opportunity to enter the interior of the new Vision Gran Turismo we would quickly be enveloped by an atmosphere in which sportsmanship and high performance are breathed. One of the most relevant components is the curved-design instrument panel that appears to float above the steering wheel. The low seat position underlines the dynamism.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, only for Gran Turismo 7

Porsche’s new Vision Gran Turismo will only be available in Gran Turismo 7, the new installment of the popular franchise. A title that will be released on March 4, 2022 and can be played both in Playstation 4 like in Playstation 5. Remember that the Gran Turismo saga is exclusive to the Sony video game console.