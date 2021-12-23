Porsche Motorsport presented just a few days ago the first images of the LMDh with which it will compete in the queen class of the WEC and IMSA from 2023. A prototype developed together with Multimatic, managed by Penske Motorsport once it is on the track, which returns the Stuttgart firm to the forefront of world endurance. For that end, The German manufacturer planned to make the first shakedown of this LMDh prototype before the end of the year, a plan that, however, could not be carried out. With a post on your official social media channels, Porsche has confirmed that the launch of its LMDh is delayed until the first days of January within an even tighter development schedule.

Urs Kuratle, manager of Porsche’s LMDh program, explained just a few days ago that the brand’s first objective was to shakedown its LMDh prototype before the end of the year, a test that had to be postponed to the first days of 2022. In this regard , Kuratle himself has pointed out: «We face huge challenges due to the busy schedule that our LMDh program has. As a result of some delays and complications, Porsche’s LMDh prototype debut will not take place until early January 2022. The test program designed by the brand will not be affected by this small delay. If required, we will modify the plan, but now we are in a critical phase.

Porsche displays its LMDh and defines the drivers for all its programs Read news

The person in charge of the LMDh program added: «After the Christmas holidays we are going to do a short shakedown in Weissanch and then our test program will begin. We want to test both in Europe and North America. We have to comply with the homologation, but also with many other deadlines that we have set. I can say that next year will not be boring. We are going to work together with Penske, not least because customer teams have always meant a lot to Porsche. This is also demonstrated by our decision from the beginning to sell our prototype to private teams. We will work closely with these teams to achieve the best performance with them as well.».