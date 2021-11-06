Sixty years later, this story was unearthed by Porsche executives. “This project began in 2018, when we celebrated 70 years of the brand in Mexico. At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez we were talking about the great relationship between Porsche and Mexico. And obviously the name of Pedro Rodríguez came up,” says Pablo. del Río, manager of Communication and Marketing of Porsche in Mexico.

Then the idea arose to materialize this story in a special edition of the 911, inspired by the 917K of the Mexican pilot. The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur team, which is the division in charge of developing the custom configurations, was in charge of the project.

Pedro Rodríguez is the Latin American driver who gave the most victories to Porsche.

After a year and a half of work, a 911 Turbo S –which is the most powerful version offered by the brand for each of its models– arrived in Mexico. It was unveiled in the middle of this year. Under the fabric there was a body with the colors blue and orange, the same combination of Pedro Rodríguez’s car, and on the sides the number 2 that refers to the one that carried the pilot’s 917K. A special plate with the name of the Mexican and the silhouette of his car drawn in the colors of the Mexican flag complement the design. Under the rear wing are engraved the names of the races that Rodríguez won aboard the Porsche 917 K.

The model was auctioned on Thursday and Morton was in charge of coordinating the bidding. About 25 people signed up: six by phone, 15 online, and the rest came to the room with a trowel in hand.

Eduardo López Morton, manager of Administration and Finance of the company, took the stand to coordinate the bid. The starting price was seven million pesos and in less than a minute the offer had already reached 8 million. When the value crossed the 10 million barrier, several of the participants withdrew. Two remained, one in the living room and one on the phone.

The auction went up from 100,000 to 100,000 pesos. “I have 11,700,000, and now I ask for 11,800,000,” Lopez Morton repeated. The buyer on the phone accepted the price. For a couple of minutes, the auctioneer tried to raise the bid to 11,900,000, but the buyer in the room ultimately decided to back out. Then the hammer sounded. Sold for 11.8 million pesos!

There was applause in the room. The special edition reached a value almost three times that of a 911 Turbo S line. The proceeds will be donated by Porsche to charitable projects in Mexico.

The 911 is one of the models whose history is linked to the racetracks and which may be one of the last to be electrified. “The weight of electrification is going to be increasing for the brand, but the 911 is a very emotional car, which will remain with a combustion engine. It is an icon of the brand, ”said Camilo San Martín, director of Porsche in Mexico.

The Turbo S variant, which was used to develop this special version, has a 6-cylinder turbo engine capable of producing 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque (800 Nm). With this it is capable of achieving 0-100 km / h in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 330 km / h.

Although the Turbo S variant is available in the Porsche catalog, the ‘One of a Kind’ configuration is unique and unrepeatable. Porsche blocked the specification they created so that no one can ever replicate it.

This model will be delivered soon to the buyer of the phone. Your name? If it is a man or a woman? National or foreign buyer? We only know that he bid with paddle 202.