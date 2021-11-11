Porsche Motorsport has confirmed that it withdraws the appeal against the results of the LMGTE-Pro category of the 8 Hours of Bahrain and, by extension, the resolution of the WEC GT title. Although the German manufacturer first announced that it intended to refer this matter to the FIA ​​International Court of Appeal, finally the Stuttgart brand has decided to fold sails and leave this controversy resolved definitively. Thus, WEC GT title confirmed for Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, drivers of the Ferrari # 51 of AF Corse. The Italian firm has also won the title of constructors.

The resolution of the WEC GT title had dramatic and controversial overtones with a twist between the # 51 Ferrari and the # 92 Porsche on the final stretch of the Bahrain 8 Hours. The incident caused by Alessandro Pier Guidi after ‘pushing’ Michael Christensen led to a very complex situation. Race management asked the # 51 Ferrari to return the # 92 Porsche, but a pit stop by the German GTE overruled this order. Following a first complaint by Porsche to the WEC stewards, the brand announced that it intended to take the case to the International Court of Appeal. However, this will not be the case.

In the statement sent you can read: «Porsche Motorsport had lodged a protest against the decisions made by the race director of the Bahrain 8 Hours after the end of the 2021 WEC season in Bahrain due to the incident between the number 92 Porsche 911 and the number 51 Ferrari. This protest was rejected. Porsche had announced that it would appeal against this rejection, but an in-depth analysis of the situation and the advice of a team of lawyers have led to the decision not to take further legal action. Porsche calls in the interest of sport for a strict and uniform approach to rules and offenses on the track.