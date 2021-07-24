The mules of the Porsche 911 Safari change their test site. The German firm has moved to southern Europe to continue the test program of the iconic German sports car, which will be transformed into a crossover. One more step in the development of a new variant.

Among a six-unit caravan of the Porsche 911, a mule from the future 911 Safari appears in tests in the extreme heat of southern Europe. The German firm has taken a further step in the development of this special model variant that, for the first time, does not seem that stay as a simple secret concept in Porsche warehouses.

And it is that these are not the first spy photos of the Porsche 911 Safari, which has toured other regions of Europe, including the Nürburgring. The mules in question presents a increased body-to-ground clearance, compared to the accompanying units and the Porsche model in general, higher wheels and added protections on the wheel arches, typical of test mules.

The mule of the Porsche 911 Safari has higher tires

The Porsche 911 Safari, a crossover side of the sports car

A test unit in a more initial phase than others previously sighted. Despite this particularly striking circumstance, it shows that Porsche is continuing to test this crossover variant which, for now, it is unknown when it will actually hit the market. The modern reinterpretation of the 911 SC Safari from the late 1970s will return in this generation of the 992.

And it is that the firm has already announced its willingness to expand this generation of the 992 Beyond the traditional versions, the most sporty and extreme ones with true competition genes. Among them, there is also a powerful hybrid related to the 911 Turbo, and this Safari, whose launch points to the second part of commercial life and in a very exclusive special edition.

The sports brand keeps absolute secrecy and does not even refer to this development, but the information indicates that it is based on the 911 Carrera 4S, so it will have all-wheel drive. A system that, together with the increased height of the body, will allow the driver to have fun on fine gravel and sand tracks with a greater agility than 911 conventional.