Porsche has paid tribute to the car with which it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1985. A very special Porsche 911 GT3 has been presented, adorned with numerous details that directly refer to the iconic Porsche 956. It was the first customer to carry out a project full car with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

In 1985 the pilot Paolo Barilla was proclaimed absolute winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the controls of a private Porsche 956. A triumph to which Porsche is paid tribute by using as the protagonist one of the most interesting models that make up the range of the Stuttgart manufacturer. On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Barilla was the first customer to carry out a complete car project together with the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur team. The model used as a starting point is none other than the Porsche 911 GT3.

The new 911 GT3

which burst onto the scene relatively recently, has been appropriately customized to pay tribute to the “machine” with which Barilla prevailed in one of the most famous motor racing events in the world. Now, how does it differ from a conventional 911 GT3? Well, let’s go into detail and review all the keys.

The Porsche 911 GT3 pays tribute to the iconic Porsche 956 that won Le Mans

Just take a quick look at the images that accompany this article, and more specifically those shown by both models, to discover what are the distinctive features of the modified 911 GT3. In addition to the characteristic racing look in yellow, white and black, has the number 7 on the hood and doors.

Other elements to which a special mention should be made are the rear spoiler and the gear lever, since they have been reinterpreted and developed independently. It is also important to highlight the front apron and the round headlamp trims, as they are also painted in the special Summer Yellow color. In addition, he wears some center nut wheels inspired by those of the Porsche 956 who won Le Mans.

The 911 GT3’s wheels are white on the front axle because the 956’s had white aero blades. It is a clear nod to these aerodynamic elements. For its part, the rear axle rims are painted in a golden color of the time. And by the way, the inscription “PB 60” has been engraved on the flanks, which refers to the initials and the age of Paolo Barilla.

The interior of the Porsche 911 GT3 that pays tribute to the 956 of Le Mans



Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the cabin we will quickly be enveloped by the atmosphere of a racing car. The door sill plates are new and bear the inscription 956 and Le Mans 1985. The color black is the protagonist and contrasts with the yellow decorative molding on the part of the dashboard facing the passenger.

Embroidered 1985 circuit and logo can be found on the seat headrests. And the aforementioned gear lever is made from a custom-made piece. The upper part made from a block of aluminum.