The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport has been presented in society. A new racing car based on the new mid-engined 718 Cayman GT4 RS from Weissach. A true beast on wheels ready to face any circuit with its engine that develops 500 hp.

Porsche has taken advantage of the global showcase that Los Angeles Auto Show 2021 to present in society a whole battery of novelties and firsts. The launch of the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has attracted much of the attention. And it is that it is one of the most anticipated launches of the Stuttgart firm. That is why, in parallel, the manufacturer has also introduced its alternative for the world of competition. The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

This veritable beast on wheels is a new generation mid-engined racing car from Weissach. A project based on the aforementioned 718 Cayman GT4 RS and that has all the necessary characteristics to be able to face any circuit and to be victorious. A model intended for competition in the GT4 category. Porsche began offering the Cayman for this category in 2016. The results achieved and the high demand have made the brand continue to bet on this formula.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 2022 has been presented in society

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, a beast with 500 hp



Compared to a “conventional” 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a whole series of modifications have been made to give life to a vehicle whose natural habitat is the racetrack. The chassis tuning it is one of the main keys. Suspension technology has been revised from the ground up for optimal response and reduced body shake. Equip some adjustable dampers Two-way, adjustable sword-type stabilizer bars front and rear. This allows to regulate the height, fall and toe of the car.

The braking system is also important. The new Porsche model is equipped with steel discs 380 millimeters in diameter. In addition, the Porsche Stability Management System (PSM) has a race-specific configuration and includes a switch for traction control, ABS and updated stability control.

Another key is aerodynamics. For optimum performance even in fast corners, the vehicle is decked out in a body kit which has, among other components, front wings and extended front lip. This allows an increase in downforce. By the way, a special mention should be made of the wheel arches since they are inspired by those of the Porsche 911 GT3 R. The underbody are fairings and the adjustable rear spoiler are equally crucial.

The cockpit of the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 2022

The equipment of the new Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport



the use of a renewable natural fiber composite material in the body building process it reaches a new level with the new GT4 RS Clubsport. It has been extended to the doors, hood, wheel arches and even to aerodynamic elements such as the rear wing. It is a fiber made from flax. Is a very interesting alternative to carbon fiber.

Being a vehicle intended for competition, the equipment has been appropriately adapted. Among the equipment is a roll cage welded to the structure, Recaro seat with longitudinal adjustment of the bench, harnesses with six approved anchor points until the year 2023, safety nets, fire extinguishing system and a lifting system with three built-in pneumatic jacks.

Porsche offers two different exhaust systems, allowing the new GT4 RS Clubsport to compete on circuits with the strictest noise limits.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is approved for SRO championships

The engine of the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport



Beyond all these changes, which are not minor, the great novelty lies in the mechanical section. The “heart” of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is a 4.0-liter boxer six-cylinder petrol engine that develops a power of 500 hp and 465 Nm of maximum torque. A block that is associated with a six-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic gearbox. Compared to the previous generation, its power is increased by 75 hp and 40 Nm respectively.

The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is homologated to go on the track and compete in the SRO championships without further modifications. Its price? € 196,000 (taxes not included).