Popular Netflix anime censored its Smash Bros. parody

As you well know, the legal department of Nintendo he doesn’t joke around when it comes to any of his intellectual properties. No matter how big or small the company is, the Big N She is always willing to solve everything through her lawyers, so this popular anime from Netflix, who basically makes fun of almost everything, decided to censor the parody they had prepared of Smash bros., surely to avoid legal problems with their authors.

We are talking about Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu, As we told you before, it emphasizes parodying some other franchises belonging to pop culture. The ninth episode of this anime was going to make fun of Smash Bros., as it happens in the manga, but they chose to censor said parody.

During chapter 48 of the manga, mention was made of a game called Numbers, an obvious parody of Smash, in which we could see mockery towards the characters of Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and others. Well, things changed within the anime since the caps, hairstyles and even mustaches of Mario and Luigi They were changed to not look so similar to the originals. Same case with the characters of Yoshi and Zelda.

At no point is the why behind these changes mentioned, however, it is easy to assume why. After all, Netflix you don't want to get into unnecessary trouble with Nintendo, especially not over something like a parody.

Via: EarthGamer