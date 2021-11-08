EFE.- The Climate Summits as they are now, “do not provide progress in terms of the climate emergency”, because “they continue to try to create legal loopholes,” says the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who, nevertheless, will continue to attend them “because they are an opportunity to mobilize the population and focus on what is happening ”and what is not being done.

Thunberg points out in an interview in Saved from La Sexta with the journalist Fernando González “Gonzo” in which he indicates that at COP26, there are things that will sound good with “small and symbolic victories that do not mean so much” so that (the leaders) can say ‘we are doing something’ “.

As long as there are no more people taking to the streets, as long as the media and the authorities do not pressure politicians, “the most likely thing is that they will get away with it,” emphasizes the young activist.

Thunberg believes that to tackle the climate crisis we must combat the main cause: inequality between rich and poor countries. It is ignored that there is a “historical debt” and that “inaction is more expensive” than taking measures, but, he adds, it cannot be reduced to an economic issue when countless human lives are at risk.

That is why when dealing with issues such as the expansion of the Barcelona airport, he says that it is only necessary to “see the figures and add one plus one”, the use of fossil fuels and global warming. “A lot of data would force the breaking of many of the economic contracts already signed and that, in this system, is not possible.”

Become an icon in the fight against climate change, the activist warns of the growing phenomenon of greenwashing or green face wash and reveals that some brands have tried to capture it to be their image by offering a lot of money, proposals that it has always declined.

She also acknowledges that she has become more careful with her criticisms because everything she says is analyzed word for word and “can be misrepresented” but even though “I am autistic, I want to be authentic and sincere.”

Regarding climate denialism, he recognizes that it is everywhere and that there are studies that suggest that large lobbies encourage it.

On the most personal side, he laughs upon hearing some of the fake news about her, such as that she is the successor of magnate George Soros, that a church has designated her as the successor of Jesus Christ or that she is a great international spy.

She says that the Asperberg syndrome with which she has been diagnosed has helped her to do good things and can be “an advantage in many situations”, although she understands that she has had it easier by being surrounded by people who help her and facilitate her life. adaptation.

Regarding the school rejection or “bulling” that he suffered, he points out that it may be because there are people who do not want you to reach “your greatest potential” or “are afraid of you.”

Despite the fame, he admits that his life has not changed much, and although some politician has tried to capture it, it is something that does not interest him.

“I’m still a teenager, I continue with my routine, I go to classes, a very normal life”, although now she no longer lives with her parents all the time, and she is in a borrowed apartment so that people do not know where she lives.

In the interview, the young woman admits that she has received death threats, but “I am lucky to live in a part of the world where I can do activism” because there are places where social and climate activists are murdered, which “puts us in a position of greater responsibility ”to amplify their voices.

Looking directly at the camera, he sends a message to young people to indicate that he understands that there are many who do not understand climate activists, but if people realized what the climate crisis entails, many more people would join this movement in streets.

