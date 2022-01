“Having a child is always a risk, be it natural or adopted. But it is more risky not to have it. It is more risky to deny paternity, deny maternity, be it real or spiritual,” the pontiff stressed.

At the end of the audience, as usual, the pope attended several numbers prepared by a circus with clowns, jugglers, dancers and musicians, in a festive atmosphere that contrasted with the solemn Vatican stage.