Bitcoin influencer and podcaster Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano said there is no need to “apologize” for Bitcoin’s energy use, because “the crucial things in the world use energy”.

He made these comments in a Dec. 27 interview on CNBC’s morning talk and news show “Squawk Box.” with Joe Kernen.

During the Interview, claimed that many people are overlooking “key points” in the “climate argument” against the Bitcoin ecosystem (BTC), especially when it comes to comparisons to fiat currencies like the US dollar:

“There is a linear relationship between energy consumption and the dollar system: to support more users and more transactions, we need to consume more energy, more data centers, more bank branches, more ATMs.”

Y added: “The Bitcoin blockchain does not have this same linear relationship with energy consumptionSince, regardless of the number of transactions per block, each block consumes the same energy. As Bitcoin scales, it will be more efficient because it will be able to add more economic value to each of these blocks. “.

The interview aired on the same day as the publication of a new investigation by Trading Platforms, which found that the energy consumption of the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem is eight times that of Google and Facebook combined.

The report stated that “the fear lies in the amount of electricity that such a small sector consumes”. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the BTC ecosystem consumes 125.04 terrawatts per hour annually, a similar to the energy use of a small country like Chile or the Philippines.

The controversy surrounding BTC’s energy consumption is not new, and it is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the New York Digital Investment Group estimates that BTC mining will account for 0.9% of global carbon emissions by 2030.

Since Pomp’s interview with CNBC, he’s been busy. On December 29, he was interviewed about BTC by Lily Knight on “The Lily Show.”.

This was my favorite interview I did all year.

