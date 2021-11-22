SANTIAGO (AP) – The polls closed on this Sunday of presidential elections in Chile while the country experienced the greatest uncertainty in the last three decades: could there be a second round led by a far-rightist and a leftist supported by the Communist Party?

It is the first time since the recovery of democracy in 1990 that the presidential candidates with the highest preferences in the polls are farther from the center, which has generated political and economic unrest. If the polls of previous days were correct, the succession of the center-right president Sebastián Piñera would be disputed between José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric. The first, 55, is an admirer of the military dictatorship (1973-1990) who was a four-time deputy for an official conservative party. The second, 35, a law graduate, is a former leader of the 2011 student protests.

Kast – who competes for the Christian Social Front, a pact between two conservative parties – had to explain during his electoral campaign some of his controversial government proposals, such as the one that seeks to repeal the abortion law in three causes, in force four years ago, and dig a ditch on the border to prevent the arrival of immigrants. “The ditch is for border control,” he explained, and said that undocumented immigrants are going to be invited to leave or else, “at some point we are going to put transport for them,” so that they return to their country of origin.

The far-right – who recently said he was not an “extreme” candidate – promises to restore public order, reduce the State by laying off 20,000 employees and lower taxes by up to $ 8,800 million, including a reduction from 19% to 17%. % the value added tax, the one that collects the most; from 27% to 17% the taxes on companies; zero tax for small businesses and tax breaks for those who earn between $ 400 and $ 800 per month.

For his part, Boric, who represents Approve Dignity, an alliance between the leftist Frente Amplio and the Communist Party, proposes a tax reform to collect 8 points of GDP, with more taxes on the super rich, for monthly incomes above 5,400 dollars, “green taxes” and raising taxes on large copper mining, among others, as well as eliminating the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP), which are widely criticized because they grant low pensions.

The youngest of the seven candidates also proposed creating a Universal Health Fund to prevent Chile from continuing to have two types of health, one of which discriminates based on income. It also promotes an economic reactivation that includes a subsidy for female employment and the defense of the rights of the LGBTIAQ + population. It also proposes creating a 1% job quota in public and private companies for transgender people.

The other candidates are Yasna Provoste, center-left; the independent ruling party Sebastián Sichel, the progressive filmmaker Marco Enríquez-Ominami, the leftist Eduardo Artés and the economist Franco Parisi, who competed from the United States on social networks.

Whatever the new president, the economic outlook for 2022 will be complex. Chile would grow by 11.5% in 2021 to fall to around 2% the next, and would continue with inflation – due to external and internal factors – that would close the year close to 6%, something not seen in 13 years by the Chileans, who will no longer have the 50,000 million dollars that they turned from their pension funds or the state subsidies due to the pandemic, which unleashed consumption.

Chile was shaken in 2019 by massive protests against social and economic inequalities and this year a Constitutional Convention writes a new institutionality by a majority of members far from the traditional parties, while society does not cease in its demands for changes.

Unlike in past elections, on Sunday long lines were formed in the first hours of the vote, some even several blocks long, while thousands of people waited under a strong sun. “There are more people than other times because we are all tired,” Marie Arias, 55, who waited a long time before she could vote, told The Associated Press.

As of the closing of the polls, the Electoral Service (SERVEL), begins the counting of the votes and does not have fixed schedules to deliver them. Suffrage is voluntary and Chileans can also vote abroad. The electoral roll is made up of 15 of the 19 million Chileans.