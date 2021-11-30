Poll Suggests There Would Be Tales Of Game Remasters

Recently, Bandai namco launched a very detailed survey (which you can see in the following link). He asks some pretty interesting questions about Tales of Arise, but it also covers some other franchise topics, including possible remasters.

This survey asks users if they would be interested in remasters of games like Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Xillia, and even more recent titles like Tales of Berseria. Prior to the launch of Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, its authors had also published a similar survey.

Obviously, this does not mean that we will already have remasters on the way, but it does mean that Bandai namco You are interested enough to know the opinion of the community on this. In the meantime, you can check out our list of the five best games in this franchise.

Editor’s note: I would love to have some of these games remastered, particularly since it is extremely difficult to be able to play them in their original versions, let alone some of these ports for PC.

