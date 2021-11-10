Polkadot price rises as parachain auctions reduce circulating supply of DOT

This week a number of contenders are set to take part in Polkadot’s first-ever parachain auctions and this process tends to put buying pressure on DOT, while also giving aspiring blockchain projects a chance to demonstrate why they offer the most solutions. competitive to the different demands that exist in the cryptocurrency sector.

Polkadot’s current parachain auctions follow the success of similar auctions on its sister network Kusama, where projects such as Moonriver (MOVR) and Karura successfully secure a parachain space for the coming year.

Top 5 crowdloans on Kusama by reward score. Source: Parachains

Kusama parachains auctions began during a downturn in the broader cryptocurrency market and played a role in helping KSM rebound from a low of $ 148.85 on July 19 to its current price near $ 457, since the tokens promised in the auctions were withdrawn from circulation.

Here’s a look at some of the currently ongoing parachain auctions on the Polkadot network and, similarly to the Kusama auctions, DOT could get a boost as an increasing number of tokens are withdrawn from the circulating offering.

The top 4 parachain auctions currently underway at Polkadot. Source: Parachains

Acala

Acala (ACA) is a layer one smart contract platform that bills itself as Polkadot’s decentralized finance (DeF) and liquidity hub. The protocol is compatible with Ethereum (ETH) and it has built-in liquidity and ready financial applications, including a trustless exchange, decentralized stablecoin (aUSD), and DOT Liquid Staking (LDOT).

Acala is the sister network of the DeFi protocol Karura (KAR), which operates on the Kusama network and offers many of the same functionalities.

Since DeFi has emerged as one of the foundational sectors of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, having a large, established DeFi protocol that can attract liquidity and offer token holders some performance is a must for any network.

Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) is a fully Ethereum-compliant smart contract platform designed to simplify the process of launching multi-chain projects on the Polkadot network.

Moonbeam’s sister network on Kusama is Moonriver, which offered the highest reward rate of all the parachains released on the Kusama network.

Simplifying the process of migrating from a cross-chain to Polkadot is an important issue to address in today’s market, as Ethereum’s high fees remain one of the main reasons investors and developers have switched to alternatives. lower cost like Polygon, Fantom and Avalanche.

If Moonbeam can help streamline that process for interested projects, it has the potential to help drive overall strength and activity at Polkadot.

Astar

Astar (ASTR) is a protocol focused on creating a scalable and interoperable infrastructure for Web3.0 through the creation of a multivirtual machine support platform that connects layer one protocols compatible with the Polkadot network.

Astar is also capable of acting as a scalable smart contract platform that helps the Polkadot relay chain that is not capable of supporting smart contracts.

Parallel Finance

Parallel Finance (PARA) is a DeFi lending protocol and automated money market (AMM) that supports both Polkadot and Kusama-based assets and also allows token holders the ability to put their assets to work earning interest.

The protocol is intended to offer greater liquidity, return and capital efficiency for the Polkadot ecosystem and users will eventually be able to lend, stake and borrow assets from any of the supported networks.

DOT and KSM turn bullish ahead of auctions

The ongoing parachain auctions for Polkadot are likely to put positive pressure on the DOT price because users are buying tokens to contribute to crowdloans and this effectively removes the tokens from circulation for two years.

As seen in the graph below, the introduction of crowdloans on Kusama in June 2021 resulted in a spike in the price of the tokens, while the price action for DOT was more muted.

4-hour chart of KSM / USDT versus DOT / USDT. Source: TradingView

Now the opposite is happening, as the price of DOT exceeds that of KSM as of mid-September, just when the expectation for the Polkadot parachain auctions began to rise.

With eleven series of parachains auctions to be held weekly between November 11, 2021 and March 10, 2022, there is a strong possibility that the price of DOT will continue to rise as the demand for access to parachains continues.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Each investment and trade movement involves a risk, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: