Politicians propose initiative to counter resale

Since its launch a year ago, both the PS5 like Xbox Series X they became victims of the resellers. Those who were looking to acquire one of these consoles during their first months on the market had no choice but to pay exorbitant sums of money for any of them, or wait for weeks until the stores were restocked, and although the problem is no longer so serious as before, there are still people who take advantage of the shortage.

To counter them, a group of politicians in the USA seeks to revive a proposal that aims to “wipe out the Cybernetic Grinches who use automated technology to quickly acquire entire inventories of popular toys and resell them at much higher prices.”

Specifically, the representative Paul Tonko, together with the senators Richard Blumenthal, Chuck Schumer and Ben Ray Luján they announced this proposal last Monday, November 29, However, this same proposal had already been announced in 2019, but due to the drastic increase in bots in recent months, they hope to get more support this time.

“The average holiday shopper can’t compete against the speed of bots and is subsequently left at the mercy of resellers and third parties when it comes to buying gifts for Christmas.”

This proposal would be based on what you did Better Online Ticket Sales by 2016, those who were successful in ending the bots and concert and sporting event ticket resellers. Basically, “it would implement new security measures in e-commerce sites, and in case a bot cannot exceed these measures, the user would be suspended for life. “

Editor’s note: In theory this new proposal sounds like something that would benefit us all, however, it sounds like something difficult to implement. The truth is that having sites that share the same security measures is not an easy task, and of course, resellers could find a way to pass all these tests.

Via: Kotaku