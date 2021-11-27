Juventus is suspected of having offered false information to investigators, and having made invoices for non-existent transactions, added the prosecutor’s office.

According to the Italian media, six leaders of the Turin club are in the spotlight, starting with president Andrea Agnelli, vice president and former star Pavel Nedved, as well as former sports director Fabio Paratici, who now works at Tottenham.

The Italian national press agency, ANSA, said this Saturday that the researchers are especially interested in the arrival of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 for 100 million euros (113 million dollars) and its departure, destination Manchester United in August, for € 15 million ($ 17 million) plus 8 ($ 9 million) based on your performance.

Last month the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) launched its own investigation into a series of controversial transfers, many of them involving Juventus.

Some presume an artificial increase in the value of the players, for accounting reasons, or exchanges of players to balance the accounts.