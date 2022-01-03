Would you go clubbing with a Vox affiliate? Or with a Podemos supporter? These are apparently trivial questions underlying one of Spain’s main political problems: political polarization. Various events (elections, pandemic) have underlined the profound ideological and emotional differences in the country. Differences that have increased in recent years and that have put Spain at the forefront of polarization in Europe.

More broken. This is illustrated by this work prepared by a group of researchers specialized in the field. Based on 76 polls carried out in 20 countries between 1996 and 2015, the research discerns in which places polarization, defined as the antipathy of any one voter towards the rest of the parties on the political spectrum, is a major problem. Spain is by far the first on the list, followed by Greece and France. At the other end of the scale are Finland and the Netherlands.





Why? The study attributes to economic conditions, and especially high levels of unemployment, a crucial role. Other investigations (PDF) have linked inequality with a greater internal political, affective and ideological fracture. The search for strong leaders, such as Orbán in Hungary or Trump in the United States, would be linked to the stress produced by inequality. His voters would interpret that the established order, the normal course of the country, has been broken, is decaying.

And to fix it they would vote for authoritarian politicians. This in turn would cause a gap in coexistence both from the institutions (inability to reach agreements, positional politics, tense speech) that would move to the street (disaffection, confrontation, radicalization).

Anti-everything. Another significant conclusion of the study is the “oppositional” nature of polarization in Spain. As appreciated in this graph, our positions are not so marked by what unites us (our sympathy towards a specific party) but by what divides us (our antipathy towards the other match). Is he hate what determines our group classification (and therefore our extremism). This is not usual: in the rest of Europe polarization is seen in more positive terms (what we want) than negative (what we do not want).

In a study of “affective polarization” (partisan resentment towards the political opponent) Spain appears as the most polarized country of the 20 studied) N. Gidron, J.Adams & W. Horne “American Affective Polarization in Comparative Perspective” 2020 @pitiklinov @Carnaina pic.twitter.com/ugHKjzk43J – Daniel Riaño (@danielrruf) January 2, 2022

There is more. The perceived deterioration of the economy would be directed against the political class. The studies published by the CIS in which Spaniards consider their leaders as the second or third problem in the country are already consistent. The rupture of the electoral base of PP and PSOE, the two historically hegemonic parties, would have given rise to a greater polarization, synthesized in more radical political alternatives both to the left (Podemos) and to the right (Vox).

Evolution. As a consequence, we would have become radicalized. At the end of 2019, 15% of Spaniards were located in extreme positions within the ideological scale, a percentage that was double that of the beginning of the last decade. Polarization boxes positions, penalizes agreements (perceived as “betrayals”) and blocks the legislative process. Another consequence of this process: we have less and less qualms about declaring our ideology (now only 10% hides it) because it has become deeply rooted in our identity. There are fewer and fewer neutrals. Everything is more political.

This graphic from El Mundo is illustrative of radicalization.

Blocks. It is something that we have experienced during the last electoral cycle, crystallizing in a campaign, that of Madrid, which is very blocked. Two years ago, moreover, more parties than ever made it to Congress. But also the “block” lines (left vs. right) were more defined than ever, without spaces of understanding in the center. We would devote ourselves to tribalism: lulled around defined and strong identities, ideological differences would jump into the personal sphere. It is not simply about differing opinions. As explained here:

We cluster around groups that compete with each other in a zero-sum game, where negotiation and compromise are perceived as betrayal, whether these are political, racial, economic, religious, gender, or generational groups.

Prediction. It is not a phenomenon exclusive to Spain. Polarization has increased in all countries, as disparate as India, Poland or France. The United States would be the best example: it is possible to predict with a high degree of accuracy the political positions of a person based on their income, place of residence, race, gender and age. It is not about adopting this or that policy, but about our own identity, our me.

In such circumstances, ideological differences turn into existential threat. Thus, a majority of US Democratic voters would refuse to date a Republican voter; and crises such as the coronavirus would be interpreted differently not based on proposals, measures and ideas, but along party lines. Mine vs. theirs. In this sense, the last year and a half in Spain does not augur great changes in the short term.

