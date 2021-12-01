Can work vehicles be electric? Polaris, a benchmark in the buggy sector, has created its own model.

In recent years, electrical mechanics have reached the automotive industry. For a few years, a continuous commitment to electrification has been observed, which is encouraged by the replacement of engines based on combustion. This, in addition, is taking place in the vast majority of segments. Now, what happens if we look mainly at very specific niches? That of work vehicles, also known as UTV, is a testament to the change.

This industry is dominated by a very small team of companies. Even so, most of the models available on the market do not have electrical options. The reason is obvious. Such a small order structure does not allow to ensure profitability by betting on options without tailpipe. Polares, one of the main companies in this market, is betting on an ecological transition. The RANGER XP Kinetic is the best example to explain it.

This particular model can be the mirror for the rest of the companies in the sector. After all, the simplicity of electrical mechanics makes it possible to eliminate a whole set of components associated with conventional mechanics. The incorporation of this proposal, in addition, can serve to grow a demand that, why not, could also have the objective of increasing the use of UTVs. Now, how can we explain its growth?

Among the virtues of electrical mechanics, it is worth highlighting the provision of a maximum torque from standstill. This traction capacity allows work vehicles to be able to perform its corresponding function in a remarkable way. Polaris has been working on prototypes for some time, so the addition of electrical options is legal after verifying that it offers great performance. This firm was a pioneer in the sector and the results are now being reaped.

Let’s see, therefore, why the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTV can be a benchmark in the segment, to what extent an electrical product can have a great performance in dynamics of work and, of course, what are the main virtues of this particular model. Here are some of the keys to this curious and suggestive option.

Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic UTV, a product derived from innovation

The first thing that should be noted is that this particular variant was born thanks to the collaboration between Polaris and Zero Motorcycles, one of the most prominent companies in the world. potential electric motorcycle market. Curiously, this model will have a cabin that will allow a total of 3 operators to be transported. Even so, the main hallmark of the model lies in the interior of the vehicle. Its electrical part is differential.

The presence of an electrical mechanism will allow this model in particular to enjoy offroad driving a lot. more interesting from a labor point of view. In fact, this means of transport will be able to perform agricultural functions thanks to the presence of adaptive equipment. Actions such as plowing or towing will be much easier due to the presence of a greater ground clearance and a suspension setting with greater travel.

In terms of autonomy, it is capable of traveling with each full charge cycle up to 72 theoretical kilometers if you opt for the battery pack with a capacity of 14.9 kWh. If, on the other hand, you prefer to enjoy a greater range, there is an option available of 29.8 kWh, which will allow you to drive up to a total of 130 kilometers in total. As you can see, these are options designed, above all, to perform during a long working day.

A novel electrical equipment to be a benchmark in sustainable mobility

This alternative Polaris model is specially built to perform in complex situations. This is a very interesting variant from the point of view of cargo. Offers 2 alternative load types with one target; avoid premature degradation of batteries. Of course, it is recommended to take advantage of a slow charge to guarantee a greater mileage range.

This UTV without polluting emissions starts at $ 24,999, while the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic Ultimate starts at $ 29,999. As you can see, they are options that enjoy a somewhat hefty price in relation to the rest of the options, but it is what you have to enjoy the most innovative technology. In the medium term, it is expected that a remuneration will be obtained derived from the lower cost of an electric vehicle in terms of fuel and breakdowns.

And you, do you think it is a somewhat hasty option or, in fact, has it come to this technology? It’s too early to tell. What is certain is that the level of functions offered by an electric unit is greater than that offered by a variant based on fossil fuels.

