Teleworking has made me appreciate as never before how important it is to be comfortable at home. And of course now that the cold has arrived I also seek to be warm. Because if you don’t think well with cold feet, with a cold whole body you can’t work, of course.

And yes, fleece pajamas are fine. But there is nothing like one good fleece or fur robe With which we can even pretend to be outraged and close it dramatically when anything happens to us. It is certainly an authentic win win. That is why today we have made a small selection of patterned and plain models:

Animation Character Robes

If what you are looking for is to give a little fun to the coldest days at home, perhaps a good option would be to bet on gowns in collaboration with movies, characters or illustrators. As is the case with Disney or Moderna de pueblo:

Minnie Mouse red plaid robe





The Plaids are a pattern that never goes out of style, at least not in terms of clothes to be at home is concerned. And that’s why this robe with the Minnie Mouse logo embroidered on one side seems ideal.

25.99 euros (before 34.99 euros).

101 dalmatians fleece gown





After being one of our main references when it comes to dressing up this Halloween, how could I not have Cruella de Vil and the 101 Dalmatians a hole in our closet with this robe? 25.99 euros (before 35.99 euros).

Snoopy’s fleece robe





Continuing with the animated theme we have this fleece robe from Snoopy, with the most attractive colors and perfect for winter. 25.99 euros (before 34.99 euros).

Snoopy tricolor Sherpa fleece robe

Modern Village Robe





From Moderna de Pueblo’s collaboration with Woman’secret we have this marvel, with a crown included and the title “The sleeping bum“Ideal for lazy Sundays. 26.99 euros (before 36.99 euros).

Pueblo Modern blue hair midi robe

Plain robes

If, on the other hand, you are looking for something more smooth and simple, without drawings or animation, we leave you some options in a single color (or several) just as beautiful for you to be inspired:

Pink midi robe





We liked this robe a lot because of him pink gradient both in sleeves and in the base, since although it is of a single color it gives much more play. 26.99 euros (before 36.99 euros).

Blue sheep robe





Such a pretty model with a so ideal design (and warm) that makes us want to put it on even to go out. Also available in pink for the same price, 26.99 euros (before 36.99 euros).

Gray fleece robe





This gown stands out, in addition to being polar and very soft, for have a belt, with which we can adjust it to the body and thus not get cold at all. 25.99 euros.

Gray fleece robe with belt

Green hair robe





If you are looking for a longer robe to cover your entire back, this one for green color it is ideal. 17.99 euros (before 36.99 euros).

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | Women’secret

Photos | Women’cecret, Tezenis