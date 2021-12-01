Poland on Tuesday adopted measures so that the government can restrict access to the border region with Belarus, following the end of the state of emergency imposed as a result of the migration crisis.

The controversial state of emergency, which ends at midnight, has been in effect since September and has prohibited access to the border area, which is about three kilometers wide, to all non-residents, including journalists and migrant aid organizations.

Under Polish law, a state of emergency can only be declared for a maximum period of three months.

In a session on Tuesday, the ruling Nationalist Conservative-controlled parliament rejected Senate amendments allowing journalists to travel to the border region.

The new measures allow the Interior Minister to prohibit access to parts of the border area depending on the situation.

Western countries accuse the Belarusian regime of orchestrating the migrant crisis and thus posing a threat to the European Union, which Minsk denies.

In response to tensions with Belarus and the presence of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, trying to reach the EU, Poland built a barbed wire fence and concentrated thousands of soldiers along its 400 kilometers of border.

