Pokémon UNITE will celebrate Christmas

Pokémon UNITE He is preparing to celebrate Christmas with a great event. Similar to what was seen with Halloween a couple of months ago, this MOBA will receive a huge amount of content ranging from new skins, game modes and additional content, all inspired by this holiday.

Between December 15, 2021 and January 16, 2022, all players will be able to participate in a series of daily and weekly events, with the aim of collecting special items that will give access to new costumes for your character, as well as additional Aeons tickets and new skins for pokémon.

As you can see, the Solid City will be covered in snow, which means a series of visual changes, as well as the appearance of Delibird and Articuno on the quickplay maps. Along with Tsareena’s arrival tomorrow, On December 20, Dragonite will be available as a selectable Pokémon.

As if that were not enough, from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022, and from December 24, 2021 to January 6, 2022, a series of special events will be held with which you can obtain more unique items, which you can exchange for a special gift, such as a pokémon license.

Along with all this information, today it has also been revealed that Pokémon UNITE will be part of the World Championships, and here you can learn more about it.

After the second season of Pokémon UNITE lost part of its fan base, this new era has managed to recapture the attention of its users, and this special event is something that will surely be to the liking of all fans of this MOBA.

