Pokémon Unite nerfs one of the items for Charizard

Pokémon Unite has been available for download on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices for just over a week, and it is one of the most outstanding games currently for the console of the Japanese company. Recently the game received a new update, and it’s about the version 1.1.1.3 that came out this July 28. Of course, the update comes with all kinds of playable improvements and changes, but two of the biggest are found in Charizard and the newly added Gardevoir.

Regrettably, Pokémon Unite did not share the update notes, as companies generally do. However, users have been guessing the new changes since the tweets that the official account of Pokémon Unite has published, and it seems that the most regrettable change is in modifying Charizard’s performance.

Pokémon Unite has referred to the change in Charizard’s performance What “solution to a bug«. Therefore, we can assume that the company never planned for Charizard to be so strong, and it seems that the problem was in the item Strong Tape that we can give the Pokémon. This object seemed to increase Charizard’s strength in a rather excessive way, and although many users were enjoying it, Pokémon Unite has ended to this practice. Now of course Charizard will do less harm with the Strong Ribbon in their assets.

Secondly, Gardevoir has finally arrived to Pokémon Unite, becoming the first playable Pokémon to be added to the game. The next to arrive should be Blastoise, as confirmed, but we will probably see it in a while. To become Gardevoir you will have to take your Kirlia to level 10, at which time he will evolve and receive the movements as a reward Psychic, Premonition, Moon Force and Psychocharge. Don’t forget to update your Pokémon Unite to keep up to date with news and improvements!