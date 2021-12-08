Pokémon UNITE joins World Championships

Pokémon UNITE It has become quite a popular game in recent months. Thus, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise to hear that The Pokémon Company has confirmed that This MOBA will be part of the next edition of the World Championships.

In this way, the 2022 Pokémon World Championships will have official tournaments of VGC, TCG, Pokémon Go, Pokkén Tournament DX and Pokémon UNITE. Over the next year, a series of competitions will be held focused on selecting the 16 teams that will participate in the next edition of World Championships.

The winning team will get the total sum of one million dollars. Along with this, The Pokémon Company promises that next year it will share more information related to the rankings and additional details. Pokémon World Championships 2022 will take place in London, England, next August 2022.

On related issues, Pokémon actors demand that the games be localized to Latin Spanish. Similarly, Pokémon UNITE already exceeds 50 million downloads.

Editor’s Note:

This was to be expected. Pokémon UNITE It has great potential for the competitive scene, and the next edition of the World Championships will show us how the professionals really play this title.

