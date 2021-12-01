One more year Google has released its list of the best video games of the year. In the 2020 edition, the winner was Genshin Impact by proclaiming itself as the best title of the year, whose relief this time has been taken by Pokémon Unite by being chosen as best game of 2021.

The best products in another series of categories have been chosen from the same list, but as regards the Pokémon MOBA, it has been chosen for its gameplay and multiplatform experience. In fact, on the occasion of this important award, the official account of Pokémon Unite has decided gift Aeos Tickets to all those who connect from December 1 to 7.

In turn, it also appears in the category of best competitive game along with others such as League of Legends: Wild Rift or Marvel Future Revolution. On the other hand, users who have voted have considered that the best game of the year has been Garena Free Fire Max.

We leave you the complete list below:

Best game of the year

Best game of the year for users

Best competitive game

Best Innovative Game

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

Best indie

Best learn-to-play game

Best Game for Tablets