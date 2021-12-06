Pokémon UNITE exceeds 50 million downloads

Pokémon UNITE It arrived on the Nintendo Switch last July, and we’ve seen its arrival on mobile devices not too long ago since then. With this title already available on two platforms, It was recently announced that TiMi Tencent’s MOBA has passed a new milestone in downloads.

Through the game’s official Twitter account, it was revealed that more than 50 million people have already downloaded this title between the versions of Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Remember that this is a very popular free-to-play game.

#PokemonUNITE has now been downloaded over 50 million times! As a thank you, any user who logs in between 12/9 – 1/31 will receive 2,000 Aeos Tickets. Thank you once again for all of your support! pic.twitter.com/M8NWmigpC6 – Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 6, 2021

As a reward, players who enter Pokémon UNITE Between December 9, 2021 and December 1, 2022, they will receive two thousand Aeon Tickets, which are used to buy cosmetic items, as well as the currency that is necessary to improve the items of your pokémon.

In related topics, Tsareena arrives this week at Pokémon UNITE. Similarly, it has been revealed that the next season of Pokemon go will be inspired by Legends: Arceus.

Although the popularity of the game is no longer as great as it was during its first months, this MOBA is still quite fun and TiMi Tencent has implemented enough changes so that the experience is not a total grinding, although this is still part of the game. play.

Via: Pokémon UNITE