Pokémon Unite, the popular Pokémon free-to-play MOBA will add this week to Dragonite to the game, and this great fighter seems like a great addition. After the multiplayer combat game was first announced, it was greeted with the largest amount of dislikes that ‘The Pokémon Company’ YouTube channel had ever seen. However, since its launch on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices, Pokémon Unite has been downloaded by more than 50 million people. Season 2 recently kicked off with a new Battle Pass, which includes new missions and skins for Pokémon Unite players to use while participating in 5v5 online battles.

Like other MOBAs, in Pokémon Unite Players start with a team of five characters, who grow stronger and acquire new skills as they face off against their rivals. Players control their teams of Pokémon while facing or defending a series of control points located on the game map. At the end of the game, the team that has accumulated the most points after claiming the most control points wins. When Pokémon Unite first launched in July 2021, it included 20 different characters with different classes, abilities, and playstyles so that Pokémon Unite players could create the perfect team for online competition.

Now, on December 19, Pokémon fans will be able to play as one of their favorite Generation 1 dragon-types, Dragonite. The fan-favorite Dragon Pokémon was shown on the Twitter of Pokémon Unite with a set of moves that demonstrates the new ranged playstyle and versatile playstyle of the playable character. Players will be able to purchase the character with in-game currency that is earned as it is played, or spend real-world money to quickly unlock the character. Dragonite will be the 29th playable Pokémon after the recently announced Tsareena, which went on sale on December 9.

The powerful Dragonite it was announced with the next seasonal event known as Evento Navideño, which begins on December 15th. The event promises to add new challenges and cosmetics for both Pokémon and player coach avatars. The game arena will change to represent a snowy Christmas theme to further celebrate the holidays. New players can take advantage of the event and complete seasonal challenges to level up their characters and unlock cosmetics much faster than they usually do without the Holiday Event challenges and bonuses.

Pokémon Unite is the latest spin-off of the Pokémon series, which has already turned 25. The franchise is one of Nintendo’s flagships, and the fact that more than 120 Pokémon games have been released proves that love has never faded. Recently, the franchise has seen the release of two remakes, with Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. Just around the corner is the big launch of the open world game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which seeks to take the often linear gameplay formula in a new direction. With the addition of more content and bonuses to Pokémon Unite and the new Pokémon games, fans will continue to have many Pokémon in different locations.