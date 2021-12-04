Those who remember older generations of Pokémon will remember that there were usable glitches for all kinds of things: skip routes, trick the safari or, of course, to clone the Pokémon we like the most. Years ago, when game code was not polished as moderately as it is today, this was fairly easy to do. For this reason, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Diamond, being “faithful” remakes, replicated much of their code, unknowingly bringing glitches and bugs that are difficult to see in current games, such as cloning Pokémon at will. Until now, since Pokémon has eliminated that bug in the last patch and it will no longer be possible to clone.

Some fans have regretted this update, as they wanted to continue exploiting this trick for personal gain, but, as it was not a method considered legitimate by The Pokémon Company, it was decided to nip this situation in the bud. There are certain bugs still to be fixed, but this one, which drastically altered game progress, has been fixed with priority. In fact, players had found more than one method to perpetrate the cloning trick, although that will stay with those who do not update the title. For many it was a bargain, but there will not always be shortcuts in life.

Nintendo, in its official version, does not give many details about the patch; in fact, avoid mentioning the subject of cloning. Of course, what it does say is that errors that could block progress such as Ciudad Puntaneva have also been fixed, in addition to fix other bugs that will make the game more enjoyable, without specifying which ones.

Of course, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl has given much to talk about since before its departure. However, with more or less controversy, these remakes are sweeping sales and have already managed to become the second most successful Nintendo Switch premiere in Japan, only behind Animal Crossing and surpassing Pokémon Sword and Shield. In Spain, for its part, it also became one of the most successful premieres of the entire franchise. Also, many fans are really enjoying the possibilities offered by the game, such as strolling through Amistad Square with our six Pokémon.