It’s been ten days since the Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl games hit the market. They did not do it without controversy, since the conservative turn to remakes “true to the original” they disappointed the fans who expected mechanics or story novelties that would give the title more potential. However, the problem did not remain in the expectations of some fans, since ILCA has also maintained most of the bugs and glitches that existed in the original Pearl and Diamond Pokémon, along with other errors, such as the one shown below.

There are many methods to profit from the game, as well as to drastically shorten its duration using shortcuts, but also there are some glitches that simply serve to make us laugh. For example, using the pause commands appropriately, we can free our character in dialogues and cutscenes, making it move freely around the stage. Well, a user wanted to show it in the final battle of the Pokémon League through his Tumblr, and truly, the result is hilarious. Through Twitter, cinematics with this glitch have also been broadcast, such as one of the highlights of the game, at the top of Mount Corona, just before the invocation of Dialga.

As we have said before, there are many glitches in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, something that we had not seen for more than a decade. when Game Freak codes weren’t so polished as in the last games. However, despite everything, these two deliveries have risen as an absolute success in sales around the world, maintaining sales figures very similar to those of Sword and Shield in their first week, and even surpassing it in key regions such as Japan. . Despite the end result, there is no doubt that Sinnoh is one of the regions most loved by Pokémon fans. In fact, it’s not just a hit for Pokémon in particular, but for the Nintendo Switch in general.

Anyway, for those who know the conservative journey of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, You will be able to enjoy Pokémon Legends: Arceus in less than two months, a revolutionary game within Game Freak that will radically change the conception of Pokémon games that we had until now. There are many expectations placed on this game, and next january 28 we will be able to see to what extent it fulfills them.