Little by little The Pokémon Company continues to warm up its engines for the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, which has left us with a new trailer of another of the most important areas that we will get to visit: the Hansa Park.

What makes this place in the Sinnoh region so special is that there we will meet with a few legendary Pokémon from the saga. For this we will have to collect a series of slabs corresponding to each of them and thus have the opportunity to capture them to register them in the Pokédex and add them to the collection.

One detail to keep in mind is that, depending on the version chosen, one or the other will appear in each game. For example, in the case of Brilliant Diamond we will see Ho-Oh and the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, while in Shimmering Pearl it will be Lugia and the legendary dogs Entei, Suicune and Raikou who will make an appearance.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that having save data from Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! will allow to capture Mew. In addition, those who have a saved game of Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive Jirachi, so it will be an excellent opportunity to get hold of this rare pair of Pokémon.

To do this, you will have to wait first until the November 19th, the day that Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will arrive on Nintendo Switch, so there is nothing left for this pair of remakes based on the original Nintendo DS titles to go on sale.