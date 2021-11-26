Although the first criticisms of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl They called the game a midway remake, the return to Sinnoh was so much anticipated that nothing has been able to stop the enormous success of the exclusive Nintendo Switch games. While it is true that the Pokémon saga usually sweeps sales, the medium Famitsu has now revealed that the titles have sold nearly 1.4 million copies in just three days in Japan alone.

Specific, 1,395,642 million physical copies of the games have already been sold together with the download cards and the dual package that includes the two games. In this way, it is unknown how much the figure increases if digital sales from Nintendo eShop were taken into account. Even so, remakes have surpassed Pokémon Sword and Shield, which sold in the same period of time in 2019 up to 1,364,544 million units.

The initial sales figures for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are so high that they have made it the second best Nintendo Switch launch in Japan, being only surpassed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which swept 1,880,626 units in its Japanese debut.

The fourth generation remakes they have even kept close to 1,586,000 copies of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl from Nintendo DS. However, it should be noted that this figure is original from September 2006, when four days were finalized for debuts and digital sales did not register as high figures as now.

Of course, the premiere of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl has not only taken Japan by storm. On United Kingdom the second best physical launch of the year has been registered, only surpassed by FIFA 22. Therefore, it is the best launch of the year for Nintendo Switch, surpassing Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

With this impressive data, the question now is how will it work Pokémon Legends: Arceus? The title, which raises a new game mechanic, is also generating expectation, although it does not play with the nostalgia factor of these remakes and it does not debut in a period as important as Christmas, but it will do so shortly after these titles. However, the saga never ceases to amaze us with its huge number of followers, will it surprise us again then?