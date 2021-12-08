Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl reached 6 million copies sold in its first week

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have reconfirmed the success of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering PearlWell, if a few days ago we knew its overwhelming premiere in Japan, now the companies have announced that the remake of the fourth generation games reached the 6 million copies sold in its first week on sale for Nintendo Switch.

As mentioned on previous occasions, that the reviews of the games were not entirely positive They have not prevented the remakes from sweeping sales. The Pokémon brand, the nostalgia to relive the trip to Sinnoh or the arrival of Christmas are the main reasons why the titles, which come to a console with a base of more than 90 million players, have in their favor becoming one one of the biggest hits of both the saga and the platform. Will it end up doing it?

Return to Sinnoh

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl allow you to embark on a journey full of mysteries throughout the Sinnoh region on Nintendo Switch via a new graphic style. The games invite you to catch Pokémon again, face Pokémon Trainers, and stop Team Galaxy’s plans. In both versions you can collect up to 493 Pokémon, being some exclusive of each title.

That said, it should be remembered that players can receive an egg from Manaphy and a Platinum Set in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl through the Mystery Gift feature until February 21, 2022. If you also have save data for Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, you can get the Unique Pokémon Jirachi as a partner and if they have data from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! o Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! can be done with the singular Mew. After this, the next adventure will take place in Pokémon Legend: Arceus, which could recently reveal its duration.